SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,200.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,585 ($19.54) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,560 ($19.23) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.29) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS SEGXF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

