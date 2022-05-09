Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.56

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 8830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 124,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

