Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.56

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 8830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.
In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 124,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
