Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.07

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.