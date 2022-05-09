Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.06

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,665 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 244.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,449,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,431 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

