Shell’s (SHEL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price objective on the stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,299.50 ($28.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,089.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

