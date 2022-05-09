Shopping (SPI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $940,787.00

Shopping (SPI) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $6.11 or 0.00018834 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $940,787.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00177014 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00573703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00035619 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,560.03 or 1.92766638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 923,495 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

