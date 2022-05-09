Showcase Price Up 20.8% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. Showcase has a total market cap of $36,684.91 and $4,121.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Showcase has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

