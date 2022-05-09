SHPING Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and $1.03 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,278.74 or 1.00209058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00101616 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.