Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.01% of Silk Road Medical worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of SILK traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.13. 10,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

