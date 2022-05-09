SingularityDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.11 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $31.11 million and $1.50 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.81 or 0.99939835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00100285 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, "Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. "

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

