SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0760 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $78.79 million and $4.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,100.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00100630 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,135,267,923 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,081,365 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.