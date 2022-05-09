SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $124.55

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $124.55 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 21380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.67.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average of $195.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,388,000 after acquiring an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

