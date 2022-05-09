Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 395,500 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.38% of Tempur Sealy International worth $34,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,946. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

