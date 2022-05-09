Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 70,700 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 1.67% of Realogy worth $32,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realogy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 1,852.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,574 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realogy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

