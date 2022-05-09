Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

FAST stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $53.62. 149,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,767. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

