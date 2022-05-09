Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $46,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.00. 7,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,108. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $333.37 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

