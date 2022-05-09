Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $40.56 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of W.W. Grainger worth $40,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.89.

NYSE GWW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.12. 11,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.95. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

