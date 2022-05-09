Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $30,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.