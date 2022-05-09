Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 144,184 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,184 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $44,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.20. 110,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,911. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.