Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,478 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $336.03. The company had a trading volume of 102,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.94 and a 200-day moving average of $424.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.96 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

