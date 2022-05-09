Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,568 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $26,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $11.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $230.62 and a one year high of $460.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

