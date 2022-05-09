Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of VeriSign worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.67. 12,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,349. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.42 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,841. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

