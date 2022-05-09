SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $97,274.27 and $47,010.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

