SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 465,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,341. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.36. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.