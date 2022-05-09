Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,541.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $278,167.79 and $5,541.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00056664 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

