SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 16%

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) fell 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 80,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,738,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDC. Stephens dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company has a market cap of $587.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 74.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 62.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

