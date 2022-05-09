SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

