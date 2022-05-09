Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $20.82. Sonos shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 10,769 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonos by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Sonos by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 239,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

