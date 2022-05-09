SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.67

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.