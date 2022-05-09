SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.65

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.67, with a volume of 1943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

