SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.37

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.37 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 4410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

