SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 3.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $88,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 318,984 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,643,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,835,000. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 211,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 38,789 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,957. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

