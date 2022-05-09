SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,604,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises about 3.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 58.43% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $1,214,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,274,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of KOMP traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.