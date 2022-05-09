Spectrecoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002049 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00143853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00348386 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.