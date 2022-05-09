Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.