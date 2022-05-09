Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 44,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $53.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

