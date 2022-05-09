Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-$3.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

SRC traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,563. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 140.11%.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

