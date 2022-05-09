Sportcash One (SCONEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $183,319.00

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $132,091.07 and approximately $183,319.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00350714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00184624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00571075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,769.68 or 1.83138256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Buying and Selling Sportcash One

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

