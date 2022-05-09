Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.48

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.48 and last traded at $94.81, with a volume of 40808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

