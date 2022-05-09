Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

TSE:SII traded down C$5.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$53.01. 44,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,285. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$41.72 and a twelve month high of C$71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.57.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.9400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

