SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.27

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.27 and last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,925,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,333,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $108,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

