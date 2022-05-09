Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) versus Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Critical Contrast

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.76% 10.59% 1.42% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 Standard Chartered 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $110.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.23%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.14 $527.32 million $6.80 11.38 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.20 $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

