Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 37.2% Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $990,753.92 and approximately $230,529.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00593576 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00142308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036352 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,776.06 or 1.95416487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

