Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $95.15 on Monday. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

