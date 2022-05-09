Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $106.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,856,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

