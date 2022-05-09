Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $103.00. The company traded as low as $73.33 and last traded at $73.49, with a volume of 12821882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.52.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.