StarterCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $27,336.49 and $41.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

