Step Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.91 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $322,183.23 and approximately $4.91 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00609748 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00105484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00035401 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,725.42 or 2.00603275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

