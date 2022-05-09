Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.29

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.29 ($15.04) and last traded at €14.30 ($15.05), with a volume of 4659 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.11 ($15.91).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.44 ($25.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.70.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

