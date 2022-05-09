StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
