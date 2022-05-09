StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.68.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.