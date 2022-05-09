StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

